“You shall faithfully observe all the Instruction that I enjoin upon you today, that you may thrive and increase and be able to possess the land that Hashem promised on oath to your fathers” DEUTERONOMY 8:1 (The Israel Bible™)

The Kli Yakar notes that in Hebrew this verse starts in the singular, “all the Instruction that I enjoin upon you today,” but finishes in the plural, “that you may thrive and increase and be able to possess the land that Hashem promised on oath to your fathers.” He suggests that this is because the positive actions of even a single person can benefit the entire world. An individual following one commandment can bring merit to many, and ensure that they live and thrive. Furthermore, the words in this verse, as in so many others throughout the Bible, directly connect the blessing of life to living in the Land of Israel. It is in every person’s power not only to enable others to live, but to “thrive and increase and be able to possess the land that Hashem promised on oath to your fathers.”