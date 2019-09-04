After Iranian Agents Nearly Blow up Paris, Macron Offers the Regime $15B in Protection Money

Persia will have three more kings, and the fourth will be wealthier than them all Daniel 11:2 (The Israel Bible™)

As if surrendering to Hitler wasn’t enough, France has proposed an incremental $15 billion package to Iran in exchange for the regime adhering to the 2015 nuclear deal, reported the semi-official Iranian Tasnim news agency. This offer comes about two months after it was cleared for publication that in 2018, Iran sent half a ton of TATP explosives in diplomatic packages to a civilian airplane headed to Paris. It was meant to detonate in the city of love.

An Iranian delegation was in Paris on Monday to finalize the details of their financial aid package. The lifeline would help the Islamic Republic deal with crippling U.S. sanctions, reported The New York Times, citing Iranian press reports and a senior U.S. official.

Paris has declined to publicize details of the agreement.

At the Group of Seven (G7) last week, French President Emmanuel Macron requested that President Trump returns to the negotiating table with Iran since Washington withdrew from the nuclear accord in May 2018, reimposing sanctions that were lifted under it as well as enforcing new financial penalties against the Islamic Republic.

Trump, in response, said stated that there is a “good chance” the United States and Iran can negotiate.

It should be noted that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the Islamic Republic won’t meet with the United States until Washington lifts all sanctions against Iran.

Also, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed last week that Tehran’s cache of low-enriched uranium is still higher than the amount permitted under the 2015 Nuclear deal. It also mentioned that Iran is continuing to enrich uranium up to 4.5%, exceeding the 3.67% that is allowed under the deal.

The regime exceeding the enrichment threshold of the nuclear deal in July is significant from a symbolic perspective. However, it still remains far below the 90% that is required for a nuclear weapon. None-the-less, most experts agree that increasing it to that level could be accomplished rather quickly after reaching 20% for nuclear energy and research.