O mortal, intone a dirge over Pharaoh king of Egypt. Say to him: O great beast among the nations, you are doomed! You are like the dragon in the seas, Thrusting through their streams, Stirring up the water with your feet And muddying their streams! Ezekiel 32:2 (The Israel Bible™)

West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes collected from between the Neve Ya’akov and Pisgat Ze’ev neighborhoods in Jerusalem, Israel’s Environmental Protection Ministry announced on Wednesday in conjunction with Health Ministry.

West Nile virus is not typically lethal, and does not even cause symptoms in approximately 80% of those infected. However, the remaining 20% will develop a fever and other flu-like symptoms. Approximately 1 in 150 suffer from brain inflammation and even death.

The Environmental Protection Ministry demanded the Jerusalem Municipality take immediate action, including pest control measures, to prevent the spread of the disease, and also that it continue monitoring the situation and provide updates for residents.

West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in eight Israeli regional councils since the beginning of the year.