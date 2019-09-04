PA Threatens New Intifada Over Netanyahu Pilgrimage to Hebron

And then Avraham buried his wife Sara in the cave of the field of Machpelah, facing Mamre—now Chevron Genesis 23:19 (The Israel Bible™)

The Palestinian Authority’s (PA) “endowments and religious affairs ministry” warns of the severity of a situation whereby the “Ibrahimi Mosque” (the Arabic name of the Cave of the Patriarchs) in Hebron will be visited by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday. Tents have been erected adjacent to the tomb in preparation the high profile visit to the ancient city reports INN.

Netanyahu, President Reuven (Ruby) Rivlin and Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, are scheduled to attend a ceremony in Hebron on Wednesday to commemorate the 1929 massacre whereby Arabs from the city killed 67 Jews in the the Jewish quarter. This eventually led to the expulsion of the ancient Jewish community of Hebron.

The statement by the PA “ministry” also said that Netanyahu’s visit is tatamont to “a dangerous escalation and an insult to the feelings of Muslims and he is dragging the region into a religious war that will have far-reaching consequences that remind us of the visit of Prime Minister Ariel Sharon (to the Temple Mount) in 2000 which ignited the Al-Aqsa Intifada.”

The statement called upon the Arab public to protect the Ibrahimi Mosque and foil any plans to assume control of it and evict the Muslims.

These sentiments are eerily similar to those of the Mufti in 1929 who called upon Arabs to protect the Al Aqsa mosque. Those very sentiments are what led to the 1929 massacre in Hebron.