Same Day Party Comes out in Favor of 3rd Temple, Polls Show them Entering Government

And let them make Me a sanctuary that I may dwell among them Exodus (25:8)

Head of the Otzmah Yehudit (Jewish Power) party, Itamar Ben-Gvir and his Otzma Yehudit party has come out in support of building the third Temple in an exclusive interview with Breaking Israel News on Thursday.

On the same day that Ben-Gvir expressed support for building the third Temple, polls showed him passing the minimum threshold of four seats and entering the upcoming Knesset following elections on September 17.

The Otzmah Yehudit party is considered to be the most right wing party in the current elections and was the center of much controversy after two of their candidates, Baruch Marzel and Bentzi Gopstein were disqualified from running by the Supreme Court. But now that Moshe Feiglin and his Zehut (identity) party dropped out of the race, Otzma Yehudit is the only party left in the elections who publicly supports building the Third Temple.

Zehut dropping out has helped Ben Gvir’s party capitalize on their voters and likely contributed to their dramatic climb in the polls.

Ben-Gvir is also in favor of asserting sovereignty over all of Judea and Samaria and Gaza. He also calls for assisted emigration for Arabs from Israel and encouraging them to leave.

Ben Gvir is an attorney by trade but calls himself a ‘Jewish Capitalist’. As he puts it, that means that he is against all regulations regarding businesses but believes that it is incumbent upon the government to ensure that the country’s poor and needy is taken care of.

The party and it’s members are proud disciples of the late Rabbi Meir Kahane H”yd, a right-wing activist who was known for his plan to expel Arabs from Israel. Kahane was assassinated by a member of Al Qaeda in New York in 1990 making it the first Al Qaeda terror attack on American soil.