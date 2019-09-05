Israeli, Jewish organizations provide disaster relief to storm-stricken Bahamas

“For My part, I am about to bring the Flood—waters upon the earth—to destroy all flesh under the sky in which there is breath of life Genesis 6:17 (The Israel Bible™)

Several Jewish and Israeli humanitarian aid groups are providing aid or relief teams to the Bahamas following the catastrophic devastation unleashed by Hurricane Dorian.

The storm struck the Bahamas as a powerful Category 5 storm on Sunday with wind gusts up to 220 mile per hour and a 23-foot storm surge, then stalled for two days over the Grand Bahama and Abaco islands. It was the strongest storm ever to make landfall in the nation’s history.

So far, seven people are believed to have been killed and up to 60,000 people may be in dire need of food relief, according to the World Food Program. The Red Cross said more than 13,000 houses—or 45 percent of the homes on the islands—are believed to have been destroyed.

“We can expect more deaths to be recorded,” said Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis. “Our priority is search, rescue and recovery.”