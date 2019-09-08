Confidential Details of Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’ Leaked

“He shall say to them, “Hear, O Yisrael! You are about to join battle with your enemy. Let not your courage falter. Do not be in fear, or in panic, or in dread of them. For it is Hashem your God who marches with you to do battle for you against your enemy, to bring you victory.” Deuteronomy 3 (The Israel Bible™)

According to Al-Hayat, a pan-Arab newspaper, former defense minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beitenu) met with Palestinian Authority officials and revealed details of Trump’s peace plan reports Channel 20.

The report notes that Liberman revealed the details shortly before resigning from his post. Liberman denies the report. According to the PA officials with whom Liberman reportedly met, revealed that the plan includes the establishment of a full Palestinian state in Gaza.

Liberman also reportedly told them that the deal would give them control over Area A as well as smaller sections of B and even Area C. The accord does not involve the evacuation of any Jewish presence in Judea and Samaria. The report also states that the deal will ensure that Israel maintains full authority over all border crossings.

The deal also ensures Israeli control over most of Jerusalem and that the IDF maintains its presence in the Jordan Valley.

Sources close to Liberman said that the “former Defense Minister and Yisrael Beitenu party head MK Avigdor Liberman didn’t see the plan and as far as he knows, the Americans didn’t reveal the details to any Israeli and are not even sure that it’s complete. Therefore, the report is simply inaccurate.”

The architect of Trump’s Deal of the Century, Jason Greenblatt has announced that he is resigning from his post as the US president’s chief Israel advisor. The position will be filled by Avi Berkowitz, a long-time associate of Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Berkowitz, a New York native, met Kushner while on vacation in Arizona. Berkowitz spent two years in Israel studying at a Jewish seminary in Jerusalem. He reportedly played a key role in the administration’s decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.