International Graffiti Artists Travel to Samarian Town of Dolev To Memorialize Slain Teen

– The Samarian settlement of Dolev, northeast of Jerusalem, will soon receive a visit by some of the world’s greatest femaleartists who will be painting a memorial as well as doing other service projects across Israel. The artists were moved by the story of Rina Shenrav , the 17-year-old girl slain at the end of August by a bomb while hiking with her family at the natural water springs near her home.

Rina had no voice in the politics of Israel or say on who owns the Judea Samaria, but for some, she has become a symbol of the constant courage that girls everywhere display in navigating environments outside of their control.

Now her story is bringing some of the biggest names in urban art – including Nicole Salgar, Mandi Caskey (“Miss Birdy”), Ledania and Adore – to Israel to honor Rina’s memory with a mural capturing her spirit.

Graffiti is still a male-dominated art and these female graffiti superstars feel a kinship with women pushing the boundaries. They will be traveling throughout Israeli connecting with some of the country’s most inspiring women.

In addition to Dolev, their itinerary includes painting giant murals in the Muslim, Christian and Druze village of Abu Snan, artwork in the predominately Jewish region of Granot, hanging out with the Jerusalem Skate Girls, meet with the Israel Law Center’s founder Nitsana Darshan-Leitner to learn about her work fight terrorism through the courts, and visit an IDF military base to meet with an all-female unit of soldiers.

The artists have never been to Israel and their trip is organized by the non-profit Artists 4 Israel. Says Craig Dershowitz, CEO of Artists 4 Israel comments, “Artists 4 Israel is inspired by the bravery of so many women making their way in male-dominated fields – when we first began using urban, contemporary art forms as a tool for social change and Israel advocacy, we too were doing something new and daring and faced backlash from haters and traditionalists. Just as the artists who make up our team continue to succeed against all odds so do we continue to make important improvements for the men and women of Israel.”