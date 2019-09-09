Terrorist who Killed Rabbi Dies Painful Death

Why are times for judgment not reserved by Shaddai? Even those close to Him cannot foresee His actions job 24:1 (The Israel Bible™)

One of the Terrorists who killed Rabbi Eitam and Naama Henkin, Hy”d, four years ago has died while in custody at an Israeli hospital, the Israeli Prison Service said in a statement on Sunday.

Bassam Amin Mohammad Saich, from the PA-controlled city of Shechem (Nablus) in the Shomron, died at the Assaf Harofeh Medical Center on Sunday.

Saich was suffering from terminal cancer while serving out his sentence for two counts of murder on nationalistic grounds, weapons-related offenses, attempted murder, throwing stones, kidnapping, membership in a terrorist organization, and other terrorist-related offenses.

He was a member of a terrorist cell that was arrested after the murder of Rabbi Eitam and Naama Henkin who were shot while driving to their home in the Samarian towns of Neria while on the road between the Itamar and Elon Moreh.

The terrorists shot at the couple while passing them on the highway. The perpetrators then exited their vehicles to ensure that the victims were dead. Injured, Rabbi Henkin also got out of his vehicle to try to fight off the terrorists and even managed to take one of their weapons but another terrorist killed the rabbi. During the event, one of the terrorists accidentally shot one of his friends forcing him to drop his gun. His wife Naama, who was not hit by the original gunfire tried to capitalize on the disarmed terrorist but she was shot and killed by another terrorist from the group.

The couple was executed by the terrorists while they were driving with their four children, who witnessed the fatal attack.