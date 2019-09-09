Israeli Clerk Fends off Terrorist Trying to Stab Him

By Video Manager

His sons Yitzchak and Ishmael buried him in the cave of Machpelah, in the field of Ephron son of Zohar the Hittite, facing Mamre Genesis 25:9 (The Israel Bible™)

Israel – Daniel Levin, a store clerk in the northern town of Carmiel, was the victim of attempted murder on Sunday when a terrorist entered his store and tried to stab him. Levin decided to “fight for his life” and started hitting the terrorist with a chair until the would-be stabber dropped the knife and ran away. Although the press is claiming that this was a robbery gone awry, Levin says it was pure terrorism. That’s because the attacker did not say anything before trying to stab him – nothing. He didn’t demand any money, just started stabbing.