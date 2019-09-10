Terrorist Masquerading as Hasidic Jew Spotted in Brooklyn, NY

For they schemed against You; they laid plans, but could not succeed (Psalm 21:12)

A man who identifies himself in Arabic on social media and was previously arrested in the past for threatening to kill Jews was spotted at the Lubavitch World Headquarters in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, on Friday reports Colive.

The bearded white male was recognized and photographed roaming in the lobby of the main synagogue at 770 Eastern Parkway, a center for prayers and study for thousands of people in the Chabad movement.

The man fled from the building after one of the community members identified him. The New York Police Departement was subsequently notified as well as the Shmira (guardians) neighborhood patrol team.

On Facebook, the individual described himself as a “farmer, actor, writer and computer scientist” all in Arabic.

Shmira stated that the suspect has admitted to being pro-Hamas, publically supports terrorism and has even threatened to kill a Jew in Crown Heights while calling himself a terrorist.

“His looks may be deceiving since he occasionally dresses like a Jew, wearing a Yarmulke and speaks fluent Hebrew,” the Shmira organization warned. “He does not belong in 770,” they added.

If you see the person of interest, please contact the police or Shmira at 718-221-0303 immediately.