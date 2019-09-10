After Ari Fuld was Killed by a Terrorist, His Friends Need Your Help to Fulfill his Dream

For it is Hashem your God who marches with you to do battle for you against your enemy, to bring you victory.” Deuteronomy 20:4 (The Israel Bible™)

This is the story of a modern Jewish hero in Israel – just like King David, Gideon and all the other ones we read about in the Bible.

Meet Ari Fuld.

Ari was born and raised in New York City. He eventually left the exile and made Aliyah (moved to) Jerusalem, just like God instructed Abraham:

Hashem said to Avram, “Go forth from your native land and from your father’s house to the land that I will show you (Genesis 12:1)

And just like Abraham, Fuld left his family behind in the exile to make a new life for himself in the Promised Land. It was there that he joined the IDF and served in an elite combat unit protecting the land that God promised to Abraham and his offspring, the nation of Israel.

Like many Jewish people looking to reconnect to their Biblical roots, Ari wanted to serve in the first Jewish Army in Israel since the time of King David.

Mission accomplished

Ari served the state of Israel proudly. In fact, it was in the IDF where he befriended his fellow soldier – Yehoshua Friedberg. Yehoshua drafted together with Ari in 1992. They became close friends, almost like brothers. Both embodying the Abrahamic spirit of leaving it all behind to protect the Promised Land against God’s enemies.

But then something happened.

While on his way back to his base, Yehoshua was kidnapped by a gang of Arabs in a car. Ari was in the search party looking for Yehoshua. Unfortunately, Ari found Yehoshua’s body lying lifeless on the ground. “It made an indelible impression on his life” explained Mary Fuld, Ari’s mother.

Ari chose to honor the memory of the fallen troop by ensuring that Yehoshua’s legacy never is forgotten. “Ari took it upon himself to remember Yehoshua. Ari keeps in touch with Yehoshua’s