“Take a census of the whole Israelite community from the age of twenty years up, by their ancestral houses, all Israelites able to bear arms” NUMBERS 26:2 (The Israel Bible™)

This chapter discusses the second census found in the book of Bamidbar. The forty years of wandering in the desert are now over, and the people are finally going to conquer, inherit and divide the land. A count is now necessary, to determine how big their army will be and among how many people the land must be divided. By counting each individual, Hashem conveys the message that each person’s role in conquering and inhabiting the Promised Land is vital. Each person receives his portion, and with it a responsibility to contribute his part to Hashem, the country and the nation.