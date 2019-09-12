“When you cross the Yarden and settle in the land that Hashem your God is allotting to you, and He grants you safety from all your enemies around you and you live in security” DEUTERONOMY 12:10 (The Israel Bible™)

Moshe promises the Children of Israel peace and security in the Land of Israel. Indeed, after conquering and dividing the land under the leadership of Yehoshua, the Children of Israel did dwell peacefully in the land, as the verse says “Hashem had given Israel rest from all the enemies around them” (Joshua 23:1). However, this peace was short-lived; it did not take long after the death of Yehoshua for enemy nations to begin harassing them in their land. Throughout history, there have been periods of relative quiet in the land, but none have lasted very long. We pray for the complete fulfillment of this verse, when we will be blessed with everlasting safety and security in Eretz Yisrael.