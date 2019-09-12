Israel strikes Hamas targets after second day of rockets from Gaza

“He shall say to them, “Hear, O Yisrael! You are about to join battle with your enemy. Let not your courage falter. Do not be in fear, or in panic, or in dread of them. For it is Hashem your God who marches with you to do battle for you against your enemy, to bring you victory.” Deuteronomy 3

The Israel Defense Forces struck Hamas military installations in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday night in retaliation for rocket fire from the coastal enclave earlier in the day, one of which struck a home in Moshav Netiv Ha’asara.

Three rockets were fired at Israeli communities north of Gaza on Wednesday afternoon, according to the military, marking the second consecutive day of rocket fire from the coastal territory. Two of the rockets landed in open territory, causing no damage.

The IDF tank targeted two Hamas observation posts in northern Gaza in response.

Code Red sirens were sounded in Kibbutz Zikim and Moshav Mavki’im late Wednesday evening in what the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit called a false alarm. A 77-year-old woman was injured while running to a safe room.

Early Wednesday morning, Israeli aircraft attacked 15 Hamas targets in the Gaza Trip, including an infiltration tunnel, after Hamas fired rockets toward Ashdod and Ashkelon, interrupting an election rally for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.