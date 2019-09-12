Gaza-based jihadi group calls on Taliban to increase attacks on America

You spread a table for me in full view of my enemies (Psalm 23:5)

The leader of a Gaza-based jihadi group called on the Taliban to increase its attacks on America after U.S. President Donald Trump broke off talks with the Taliban, according to a report by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), shared exclusively with JNS.

Abu Hafs Al-Maqdisi, the leader of the Gaza-based Jaysh Al-Ummah Al-Salafi, released a statement on Telegram on Tuesday commenting on Trump’s decision not to sit down with the Taliban.

Al-Maqdisi called on the Taliban to intensify its operations against America, adding that the country is on the brink of collapse.

Following Trump’s cancellation of what was supposed to be a secret U.S.-Taliban meeting to have been held at Camp David on Sept. 9, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) said the following in a statement:

“Now, as the president of the United States has announced a suspension of negotiations with the Islamic Emirate, this will harm America more than anyone else. It will damage its reputation, unmask its anti-peace policy to the world, even more, increase its loss of life and treasure and present its political interactions as erratic.”