Jews and the Nations Invited To Celebrate The Creation Of The World

“All the nations of the earth shall bless themselves by your descendants, because you have obeyed My command.” Genesis 22:18 (The Israel Bible™)

This coming Sunday, September 15, former Member of Knesset Rabbi Yehudah Glick is inviting Jews and non-Jews alike to a special program through his newly established Shalom Jerusalem Foundation. The purpose of the gathering is to prepare for the upcoming holiday of Rosh Hashana.



Since leaving the Knesset earlier this year, Glick has turned his full attention to connecting people from the Nations with Jerusalem, in fulfillment of the verses from Micah and Isaiah. This is the core of the Shalom Jerusalem Foundation’s mission.

And the many peoples shall go and say: “Come, Let us go up to theMount of Hashem, To the House of the God ofYaakov; That He may instruct us in His ways, And that we may walk in His paths.” For instruction shall come forth fromTzion, The word of Hashem fromYerushalayim. Isaiah 2:3

Glick finds this time of year particularly auspicious for introducing his long-range vision. “The month of Tishrei (the Hebrew month which falls in September/October) strongly emphasizes connecting with the entire world. Rosh Hashana is the anniversary of the creation of humanity.



“Sukkot (which falls later in Tishrei) is the day we celebrate the 70 Nations. Tishrei has a strong atmosphere of connecting and pointing out the idea of Am Yisrael (the Jewish people) being part of the world. God’s kingdom over the world is upon everything – all of humanity. [On the Jewish] New Year, we call out to all the Nations to recognize God.”



Glick referred to Rosh Hashana as, “The day when it all started, when the blessing came through Am Yisrael and Eretz Yisrael (the Land of Israel) to all the Nations.”

He elaborated on the responsibility that the Jewish people have to share that blessing with the rest of the world. “We have an assignment to connect the world and to work together with the Nations. It’s not something personal to Am Yisrael. It should be a blessing to the world. It can’t be only for the nine million people living here. It has to be a blessing for the entire humanity.”



Glick issued an open invitation for people from the Nations to join the Jewish people in celebrating the creation of the world. The inaugural event is scheduled for this coming Sunday afternoon, September 15, which is exactly two weeks before the Jewish New Year.



At the event, the group will study Psalm 27, which is recited by Jews worldwide during the Hebrew month of Elul, which precedes Rosh Hashana. Glick will share his plans for the Shalom Jerusalem Foundation for the coming year and all will raise a glass and say “l’chaim!” (to life) in honor of the new year.



Click here for more details about the event and to RSVP.

Since leaving the Knesset earlier this year, Glick has been meeting with people from many different countries, nurturing the relationship between the Jewish and non-Jewish world. He commented to Breaking Israel News that these connections have, in the past, often been forged around politics and fundraising.



Glick said his efforts are, “talking about something much deeper. All through Tanach (Hebrew scripture), the blessing Hashem (God) gives to Am Yisrael [is meant to] turn the world to Jerusalem and to Torah and to Hashem.”



The Shalom Jerusalem Foundation tagline is Zionism. The Next Generation. “I strongly see there is an opening from Hashem,” he declared. “I hope to get prime ministers and presidents involved. This is the job for the next step of Zionism.”The organization’s website includes approximately 100 brief Torah videos intended for the Nations. Additionally, there are plans to open their offices to Jews and non-Jews to study Tanach together on a weekly basis. Those not able to attend in person will be able to connect through Facebook Live.



By far, the Foundation’s most ambitious project is the Jerusalem International Bible Conference, scheduled for November 2020. Glick’s vision is to “give people a chance to hear and study Tanach from Israel’s best scholars of Tanach.”

The Foundation hopes to attract several hundred people to the first Bible Conference and establish it as an annual event, making Israel a world center of Bible study for the Nations.



“We [in Israel] have a lot of blessings. Now it’s time to connect to the world. For 70 years, we were getting ourselves standing on our feet, establishing the modern Jewish state. Now we have to share that with all humanity. A major part of the redemption process is Torah to the Nations from Zion!” he enthused.

“Beginning with the event on Sunday, we are starting a journey connecting Jews and non-Jews the depths of what Torah has to teach the world,” he concluded.