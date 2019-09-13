Al Qaeda Calls for Universal Muslim Jihad Against US, Israel, and “Non-Jewish Zionists” on Anniversary of 9-11

“He shall be a wild ass of a man; His hand against everyone, And everyone’s hand against him; He shall dwell alongside of all his kinsmen.” Genesis 16:12 (The Israel Bible™)

Al-Sahab, the media arm of Al-Qaeda, released a video on Sept. 11, 2019, in which the group’s leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri, urged attacks against Israeli, U.S., European and Russian interests worldwide.

In the video, which was posted on Al-Sahab’s official Telegram channel, al-Zawahiri accused Iran of partnering with the United States in its wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria, and praised the Taliban, saying they had drained the U.S. “which sought to negotiate with the Taliban to get out of Afghanistan.”

The video, which is titled “And they shall continue fighting you” (Koran 2:217), starts with a condemnation of the United States, accusing it of continuing hostility against Islam and Muslims and citing U.S. President Donald Trump’s decisions to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights as examples.

Al-Zawahiri then claimed that the majority of Zionists throughout history have been non-Jews, listing Napoleon Bonaparte, Arthur Balfour, Mark Sykes and President Trump as examples of “non-Jew Zionists.” According to al-Zawahiri, “These Zionists plot against Muslims everywhere and immigrate to Israel from all over the world; therefore, it is necessary to take the battle to them everywhere.”