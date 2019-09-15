Netanyahu’s Son ‘Really Enjoys’ Educating Christians About Israel

I will bless those who bless you And curse him that curses you; And all the families of the earth Shall bless themselves by you.” Genesis 12:3 (The Israel Bible™)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son, Yair Netanyahu, interviewed for the first time in Israeli media with Channel 20 on Thursday.

In the interview, the ‘Prince of Israel’ revealed that he has been working in both Jewish and Christian organizations primarily in America to educate them about Israel and Judea-Samaria saying: “I really enjoy my work educating the world about Israel” and “why for them, as Christians, it’s important to support Israel, and I enjoy it greatly.”

The young Netanayhu also said that the reason he finally decided to interview with Israeli media was because he was highly concerned about Tuesday’s elections. Recalling Israel’s 1992 elections, Yair said that the lackadaisical attitude of right wing voters brought upon the Oslo Accords which were the “worst disaster to ever take place in our history”.

Yair added that he loves his father and thinks that he is “one of the greatest leaders in all of Jewish history”.

“He fights non-stop 24 hours, 12 months-a-year for 30 years. He has no life other than his mission” Netanyahu noted.

The Prime Minister’s son also gave an example of such dedication recalling a time when “in the last days of Obama, there was a condemnation against Israel in the UN Security Council. And I looked into his office and saw how he called non-stop to various world leaders and presidents from Africa, South America and from Asia that sat in the Security Council and tried to convince them to to reverse the evil decree. And I saw in his eyes how much it pained him and how much he was disturbed by it. And it wasn’t something that affected him personally or our family but strictly something that affects the land of Israel and Judea-Samaria. And I saw how he fought like a lion, as if it were life and death. And this is just one small example of countless such instances”