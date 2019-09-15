Pro Third Temple Party Being Strong-armed to Abandon Holy Site

There I will meet with you, and I will impart to you—from above the cover, from between the two cherubim that are on top of the Aron HaBrit—all that I will command you concerning B’nei Yisrael.” Exodus 25:22 (The Israel Bible™)

According to a report released on Friday by Temple Mount activist Avraham Bloch, Otzma Yehudit, the only openly pro-Third Temple party in the Israeli elections could receive tens of thousands of votes from a party called Noam if the latter drops out of the race. For Noam to drop out of the election race would make sense since they are not expected to pass the minimum 3.25% threshold while Otzma Yehudit, headed by Itamar Ben-Gvir is. This means that all those tens of thousands of votes will be wasted on election day – votes that Otzma Yehudit could really use since they’re expected to just barel pass the threshold.

The Noam party is ready to quit and gave Otzma Yehudit their much needed votes on one condition – they abandon their position in favor of Jews making pilgrimage to the Temple Mount.

According to the report, Ben-Gvir is not abandoning his position to strengthen Jewish sovereignty on the Temple Mount.

In a post, Bloch blasted Noam’s ultimatum who is backed by the anti-Temple Mount Jewish sect Har Hamor saying: “This demand will only hurt Jews looking to make pilgrimage to the Temple Mount alone. Har Hamor doesn’t care if gentiles enter the Temple Mount or if Muslims continue to incite there to kill soldiers and police or just Jews in general. What’s important for them is that Jews don’t go there. On election day, go vote. But make sure that the hand that is holding the note is not shaking. There are plenty of other parties that can represent your interests. From Otzma Yehudit, to Yemina to the Likud. Remember, a vote for Noam is a vote to abandon the Temple Mount.”