Israel’s Elections Going According to Zachariah’s Prophecy Foreshadowing Messiah

Mystics and end-of-day experts are predicting that elections on Tuesday will be a replay, resulting inconclusively with no coalition being formed. End-of-days experts and mystics have been predicting this outcome for months while noting that the dissolution of the government is a necessary precondition for the resurrection of the Davidic Dynasty.

Unprecedented Second Elections

The saga began last May when Netanyahu’s narrow coalition fell after Minister of Defense Avigdor Liberman pulled his party, Yisrael Beteinu, left the government. Early elections were called for in April and Likud, headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, won a narrow victory. They were tasked with forming a coalition but after the allotted 28 days plus a two-week extension, Netanyahu was unable to form a government. This was the first time in Israeli history that this a party tasked with forming a coalition had failed to do so. New elections were set for September 17.

There are 120 seats in the Knesset. To gain a seat, a party needs to win at least 3.25 percent of the vote. Whoever wins at least 61 seats controls the government.

Frenetic polling in recent weeks indicates that neither Likud nor the opposing Blue and White party led by former Chief of Staff Benny Gantz has a significant advantage. With 31 parties running, polling has also indicated that it will not be easy for either party to form a coalition of the necessary 61 seats to give them a majority in the Knesset.

Mystic Rabbi Predicted 40 Years Ago: Elections But No Government

In June, Breaking Israel News reported on a prediction made by Rabbi Yitzchak Kaduri, a rabbi and Kabbalist from Baghdad noted for his utter devotion. Forty years ago, Rabbi Eliyahu Merav was a young man and looked to Rabbi Kaduri as his spiritual guide.

“It is very important to understand such things in context,” Rabbi Merav said. “Rabbi Kaduri spoke very little so it was very important to understand precisely what he intended. One day, he was taking questions and someone asked when the Moshiach (Messiah) would arrive and whether there were signs the would precede his arrival. The rabbi answered, ‘When there will be elections but there will not be a government’.”

Rabbi Merav noted that at the time, this statement was very confusing.

“It seemed contradictory,” Rabbi Merav said. “How could there be elections but no government? If there are elections, there will be a government. That is simply the way things work. No one understood him at the time but this is really how it is with prophecy; you don’t understand it until it happens.”

“The primary goal of every politician is to stay in power,” Rabbi Merav noted. “It goes against their nature to want to campaign a second time. What is happening now in Israeli politics is not only unprecedented, it is counter-intuitive.”

“As strange as things are, I realized that it was precisely the situation that Rabbi Kaduri described 40 years ago,” Rabbi Merav said. “There is a mitzvah (Torah commandment) incumbent upon every Jew to anticipate the arrival of the Messiah at every moment. I certainly strive to perform that mitzvah but we are not the kind of people who are always seeking signs for the end of days. There is a lot of work to do without that. Serving Hashem is not easy. If there are signs that the Messiah is imminent then these show us that even more than usual, it is time to focus on doing Hashem’s will.

Rabbi Merav’s anecdote about the holy man’s prediction will take on even more weight should the unprecedented failure to form a coalition government happen a second time.

Rabbi Berger: “Demeaning” Government Must Fall Before Davidic Dynasty Can Appear

Rabbi Yosef Berger, rabbi of the Tomb of King David on Mount Zion and a direct descendant of King David, noted that a failure to establish a new government was prophesied to precede the Messiah.

“The Davidic Dynasty will only be established after the ‘demeaning’ government ends,” Rabbi Berger said to Breaking Israel News, citing the Talmud. “The Davidic Dynasty will not be established as a continuation of a bad government. If a government in Israel does not adhere to the Torah and act as the means to spread the light of Torah out to the nations, it must first fail, end entirely, and then a new ruler will arise who will establish the dynasty.”

“This is a punishment that suits the offense. Any ruler who demeans the Bible will, in the end, be demeaned. This was clearly what happened last week when Netanyahu was forced to leave the stage because Hamas fired rockets at him,” Rabbi Berger said. “The ruler embodies the entire nation and it is forbidden for him to allow himself, or the nation, to be dishonored. What would Trump do if an enemy fired rockets at him? Netanyahu ran from the stage and there was no real response.”

Rabbi Berger noted that this prophecy of the government falling was so clear to the Haredi (ultra-Orthodox ) that many decided not to vote in this week’s election.

Two Gates Must Fall

Rabbi Yekutiel Fish, an expert in Jewish mysticism who blogs in Hebrew under the title ‘Sod Chashmal,’ told Breaking Israel News that the final redemption is very close indeed and that one clear sign that this is so will be when the second round of elections fail to result in the formation of a government. He based this on a section of the Talmud.

The disciples of Rabbi Yossi the son of Kisma questioned him, asking when the son of David (the Messiah) will appear. And he answered: I am afraid you will request from me a sign as well. And they assured him that they would not. He then said to them: When this gate will fall, be rebuilt and fall again, be rebuilt again and fall again. And before it will be rebuilt for the third time the Messiah will appear. Tractate Sanhedrin (78a).

Rabbi Fish explained that the term שער (gate) refers to government or leadership, as seen in a verse in Deuteronomy.

You shall appoint magistrates and officials for your tribes (gates), in all the settlements that Hashem your God is giving you, and they shall govern the people with due justice. Deuteronomy 16:1

In a recent blog, Rabbi Fish cited a commentary that explains the words שער (gate) as an acronym for שִׁלְטוֹן עֵרֶב רב (rule by the mixed multitude). Rabbi Fish explained the ‘gate’ referred to the government of Israel.

Rabbi Fish also predicted that the second elections will be accompanied by war, a prediction that was also made by Netanyahu on Friday.

80 Years And Now God Steps In

Dov Bar Leib, an end-of-days blogger, noted that if, as most of the pundits predict, no new government emerges, the status quo will stay in place and Netanyahu will remain as prime minister.

“Many prophecies indicate that Netanyahu will be the last leader before the Moshiach arrives,” Bar Leib said, referring to the 12th chapter of the Book of Zechariah. “The one who ushers in Moshiach must be from the House of Natan.”

The family of the House of David by themselves, and their womenfolk by themselves; the family of the House of Natan by themselves, and their womenfolk by themselves; Zechariah 12:12

Bar Leib explained that the prime minister’s grandfather, Benzion Mileikowsky, changed his family name to Netanyahu after making aliyah from Poland.

The next first indicates that the leader who ushers in Messiah must be a Levite.

The family of the House of Levi by themselves, and their women-folk by themselves; the family of the Shim’ites by themselves, and their womenfolk by themselves; Zechariah 12:13

“No one knew that Netanyahu was a Levite until 2011 when a Likud conference was held in Tzfat (Safed),” Bar Leib explained. “At the afternoon prayers, they asked if there was a Levite for the appropriate portion of the Torah reading and Netanyahu announced that he was a Levite. It is now common knowledge however it is significant that he first made this known in Tzfat, which means ‘to look out over.’ It was so named since it overlooks the upper Galilee which is prophesied to be the first pace the Messiah will be revealed.”

Bar Leib noted that the third characteristic related to “the House of Shimi”.

“Shimi ben Geira came from the tribe of Benyamin, connecting him at least in name to Netanyahu,” Bar Leib said. “He and his descendants were charged with doing a tikkun (fixing) for King Saul’s failure to wipe out all of Amalek. This was partially rectified by Mordecai, a descendant of Shimi and both from the tribe of Benjamin, in Persia.”

“Netanyahu is acting as the House of Shimi by his opposition to Iran, the modern Persian and incarnation of Amalek,” Bar Leib said.

He noted that the elections will be held on a Biblically auspicious date: the 17th day of the Hebrew month of Elul.

“The 17th of Elul is the day on which Noah sent out the Dove the first time from Noach’s Ark,” Bar Leib told Breaking Israel News. “It returned that evening because it could find no rest for its foot.”

Bar Leib noted another event that took place on the 17th of Elul exactly 80 years ago: Hitler’s invasion of Poland.

“Three million Polish Jews would then be murdered because they had no place to run to, no place to rest their feet,” Bar Leib said, citing Psalms.

The span of our life is seventy years, or, given the strength, eighty years; but the best of them are trouble and sorrow. They pass by speedily, and we are in darkness.Who can know Your furious anger? Your wrath matches the fear of You. Psalms 90:10-11

“God gave us 80 years to bring redemption through natural, even political means,” Bar Leib said. “Now, he is showing us that politics didn’t work and he will take over.”

Bar Leib suggested that two key people in the elections do not come from either of the major parties. One is President Reuven Rivlin who, as president, chooses which party will be tasked with forming the next government.

“President Rivlin is descended from Rabbi Hillel Rivlin of Shklov, a disciple of the Vilna Gaon in the 18th century, who wrote Kol Hator” Bar Leib noted. Kol Hator is a book describing the Jewish tradition of Messianic era as a two-stage process beginning with Moshiach (Messiah) from the house of Joseph, a practical process that includes building up the land of Israel and the ingathering of the exiles. Moshiach from the house of David is a miraculous process culminating in the completion of the Third Temple and the resurrection of the dead. According to Rabbi Rivlin, the Moshiach for the House of Joseph began in the times of the Vilna Gaon.

According to Bar Leib, the second character in the elections is referred to in Psalms and marks the beginning of the Moshiah from the House of David. He explained that the Hallel (a verbatim recitation from Psalms 113–118 said on certain holidays) is a prelude to redemption. The first two chapters describe the Exodus from Egypt but the last four chapters describe the final redemption.

“Psalm 115 is the transition from Moshiach ben Yosef to Moshiach ben David,” Bar Leib explained, referencing the penultimate verse.

The dead cannot praise Hashem, nor any who go down into silence. Psalms 115:17

The word for ‘silence’ in this verse is דוּמָה (Duma).

“When Jewish boys were falsely accused of perpetrating a deadly arson in the Arab village of Duma, the Shin Bet (internal security forces) tortured them, refusing to allow them to even see their parents,” Bar Leib said. “Itamar Ben Gvir of the Otzma Yehudit party descended into the Gehenom (hell) of the prison to force the police to give them their rights. He is the gatekeeper of the depths and will play a key role in the transition from one Moshiach to the next.”