Activist Vandalizes EU Embassy in Israel

Southern Tal Aviv’s human rights activist Sheffi Paz vandalized the EU embassy in Tel Aviv. The act was done in protest of the funding the EU provides to keep illegal aliens from Africa inside Israel.

After vandalizing the site, Paz addressed the cameras saying: “We are here because the EU is paying for the killers of Jews. We are here because the EU facilitates and encourages illegal immigration to Israel. We are here because enough is enough! Stop interfering in Israel’s domestic policy. Stop subsidizing terrorists. Stop financing illegal immigration or get out of Israel” the statement read.