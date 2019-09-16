Portraits of Grief 5779: Ori Ansbacher z”l

And blessed be Hashem Most High, Who has delivered your foes into your hand.” And [Avram] gave him a tenth of everything Genesis 14:20 (The Israel Bible™)

Every day, Breaking Israel News will be featuring one of the seventeen victims of Arab terror in the current Jewish year of 5779.

Today, we will profile Ori Ansbacher z”l.

Ori Ansbacher (19), of Tekoa, was brutally assaulted and murdered on February 7, 2019 by an Arab terrorist while meditating in the Ein Yael forest southwest of Jerusalem. Ori was fulfilling her national service at the Ye’elim youth center in Emek Refaim forest, the very area where she was murdered. Her body was found that evening, just a few minutes away from Jerusalem’s Biblical Zoo. Ori loved the land of Israel. Her mother, Na’eh, told reporters following her daughter’s funeral in Tekoa that: “She wanted to heal the world for good…she had so much love for this land…she spoke a lot about compassion.” Tearfully, she added that Ori loved writing songs and walked with confidence. One of Ori’s teachers described her as a an intelligent and honest girl who cared about the environment and was sensitive to others. Ori had grown up in Tekoa and leaves behind her parents, Gad and Na’eh, a brother, 13, and three siblings aged 9,13, and 6.

Ansbacher’s friends and family compiled a music video in her memory:

Now that she is no longer with us, it is the family that has to find the inner strength to move on. Most people don’t realize that losing a loved one to terror can be emotionally crippling. It can even prevent those affected by the loss from performing regular everyday tasks like going to work or even leaving the house to buy groceries.

And although the family’s pain isn’t physical, it might as well be. That’s because the depression that resulted in the loss can make them bed-bound.

This is where you can step in and help.

Israel365 is currently running a campaign to raise funds for the families of terror victims. Their goal is to help these families before the Jewish New Year on Rosh Hashanah.

Together with your support, we can help rehabilitate those who can’t find the means to cope with such a sudden loss. The funds that you donate today will go to much-needed therapy, food, clothing and experiences that provide a glimmer of happiness during these dark times.

We can’t prevent the next terror attack, but victims can at the very least find peace of mind in knowing that the nations of the world have their back when the unthinkable happens.

That’s why we’re asking you to give whatever you can. Remember, the commandment of tithes isn’t a demand for you to break the bank. It’s a commandment to set aside a small percentage of your earnings that are left over at the end of the month (if any).

Donate to this crucial cause today and do what you can do to help Israel win the war on terror. God’s enemies are in the field. This war isn’t just about killing the Jewish people – it’s about breaking their spirit. Don’t let that happen. Keep Israel strong. Help Israel win.

Donate today and walk into the year 5780 with a sense of spiritual fulfillment.