“As Hashem lives who brought the Israelites out of the northland, and out of all the lands to which He had banished them.” For I will bring them back to their land, which I gave to their fathers JEREMIAH 16:15 (The Israel Bible™)

Yirmiyahu interrupts a description of death and exile with an uplifting message of consolation, declaring that Hashem will bring the Children of Israel back from captivity to their land. He declares that the salvation from the future exile will be so great that it will overshadow the past miracles of the exodus from Egypt. According to Malbim, the future redemption will stand out from the first, since it will return the Nation of Israel to the land they had already inherited, occupied and enjoyed. The joy of returning to their land will be even greater in their eyes than the miracles of the redemption from Egypt. This is a powerful message with great relevance in our generation: The miracle of the State of Israel and the extraordinary events we experience today are in fact greater than the exodus.