Monaco’s Prince Installs Israeli Water-From-Air Technology In His Palace

He turns the wilderness into pools, parched land into springs of water.” Psalms 107:35 (The Israel Bible™)

Monaco’s Prince, Albert II installed a machine in his palace that makes water from air and is a product of the Israel-based company of Watergen. Known for his efforts in combating plastic pollution and global warming, the prince was presented with the technology this past Monday during a meeting with Israeli businessman Michael Mirilashvili. The prince was also given a detailed work plan from Mirilashvili, who serves as Watergen’s president and visionary, as to how Monaco can completely remove any need for plastic water bottles. The meeting between Mirilashvili and Prince Albert II took place as part of an event hosted by Tel Aviv University and businessman Aaron G. Frenkel that marked the launching of the “Combat Pollution Initiative.” The plan aims to use various forms of Israeli technology in order to battle pollution in the Mediterranean region.

The Monaco Palace, in which the Israeli machine was installed, has been the home of the Monaco princes from the House of Grimaldi for over 700 years and is the official residence of the city-state’s Prince Albert II. The machine is a medium-scale atmospheric water generator (AWG) known as the “GEN-350,” which can produce up to 900 liters of high-quality, pure water for drinking every day. The GEN-350 will serve as a water supply for hundreds of workers in the palace. Watergen also produces two other types of AWGs. Its large-scale AWG, which is designed to serve neighborhoods and villages, can make up to 5,000 liters of water a day. Watergen’s small-scale GENNY, which is suited for homes and offices, produces 27 liters of water a day.

According to the work plan presented by Mirilashvili to the prince, approximately 220 of Watergen’s machines would completely rid Monaco of its reliance on plastic bottles in the public arena, which includes restaurants as well as sites of tourism and entertainment. Twenty-five hundred GENNYs would be enough for all hotels in Monaco to no longer be dependent on plastic bottles. In light of his environmental activities, Mirilashvili offered to help the prince to make his city-state the first to be completely free of plastic bottles, thus significantly contributing to a reduction in environmental pollution. Very impressed with the innovative technology, the prince agreed to take the first step by installing a machine in his palace.

During a presentation on the subject to the prince, Chairman of Watergen, Maxim Pasik said: “One million plastic bottles are used every minute around the world. More than half a trillion bottles are used every year. In thirty years we are going to have another 2 billion people around the planet. We are moving towards astronomical numbers of plastic waste and a significant amount of environmental pollution as a result. Our technology completely solves this problem.”

Watergen’s technology has gained international recognition in recent years due to ts uniqueness and effectiveness. Watergen’s efforts to make fresh, pure water available around the globe earned the company its place on the World Economic Forum’s list of the world’s top technology pioneers in 2018. More recently, Watergen’s GENNY was nominated for two awards at the 2019 CES show in Las Vegas, NV. The GENNY was not only recognized as an honoree in the show’s “home appliances” category. It also received the “Best of Innovation Honoree” in the “Tech For a Better World” category.

Previously, the Fast Company magazine included Watergen in its list of the 50 most innovative companies in the world. Watergen’s technology uses the humidity of the air by first cleaning and cooling it at its dew point to bring about condensation. The machine then adds various minerals to the water, helping to make it of extremely high quality. Aside from the water itself, other secondary benefits from the technology include drier air and cleanliness.

In recent years, Watergen’s machines have been installed in many countries around the world including India, China, The Philippines, Vietnam, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Uzbekistan, Costa Rica and Chile. The machines have even been used by distinguished participants at a variety of significant events including the World Cup in Russia and even as most recently as last week in Colombia during an event supporting Israel in which 15,000 people attended. Watergen’s technology has also been used on more than several occasions in regions across the US stricken by hurricanes and other natural disasters.