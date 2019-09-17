Reports of Election Fraud in Arab Villages Amid Riots

“A wise man’s mind tends toward the right hand, a fool’s toward the left.” Ecclesiastes 10:2 (The Israel Bible™)

Israeli Police reported election fraud in at least three polling stations in the Arab village of Yarcha. The police reported attempts to enter a number of ballots at once. Voting in Israel is done by putting a slip of paper in an envelope and entering the envelope into a ballot box. The election committee has closed those three polling stations until after the matter has been clarified. As a result, those polling stations will remain open until midnight.

The Police was forced to close a polling station in the Arab village of Umm due to violent riots at the site. The riot came as a reaction to a Likud observer who arrived at the polling station. There were reports of disturbances at a polling station in the city of Ariel.

In preparation for election day, a record 20,000 uniformed and plainclothes police officers and 3,000 camera-equipped Central Elections Committee observers were deployed to Israel’s 10,700 polling stations on Tuesday as the nation went out to vote in the country’s second general election this year.

According to a Channel 13 news report, most of the officers will wear body cameras, and observers have been instructed to notify police if anyone besides them is seen filming at polling stations. The police were also on hand at recreational areas since election day is a national holiday and many Israelis take the opportunity to take a mini-vacation.

Netanyahu was criticized for claiming widespread election fraud in the Arab sector but a recent expose in Maariv news revealed that his claims were justified.

In addition to those claims, the Central Elections Committee issued an injunction on Sunday against the left-wing NGO Zazim‘s plan to organize and fund the transport of 15,000 Arab voters to polling stations on election day. The committee ruled that the initiative is in violation of Israel’s election laws.

The Zazim organization is an anti-Israel NGO who is funded by the New Israel Fund (NIF), The NIF is backed by billionaire globalist George Soros.

Channel 13 reported unusually high turnout of Arab voters on Tuesday morning. “Surprisingly high levels of turnout in the Arab sector,” said Channel 13’s Eli Levi while reporting from the Israeli-Arab town of Kfar Manda in the Galilee. “Long lines at the voting stations since the early morning, and a high level of interest I haven’t seen in many years.”

The Arab parties generally support a left-wing government.