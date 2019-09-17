It’s official: Agreement Between Netanyahu and Pro-Temple Politician Approved

Men from far away shall come and take part in the building of the Temple of Hashem Zechariah 6:15 (The Israel Bible™)

In August, Breaking Israel News reported that Zehut (Identity) party leader Moshe Feiglin will order his party, Zehut, to step down in the current election to join Netanyahu’s Likud party who will make him a “top minister” if the Prime Minister is tasked with forming the government of the 22nd Knesset (parliament).

Moshe Feiglin openly calls for building the third Temple and has even placed it on his party’s platform.

However, members of the far left Democratic Camp party filed a petition against the Likud-Zehut agreement. Their petition has been denied.

Central Elections committee head Meltzer ruled that he doesn’t have the authority to issue the rulings that were requested by the Democratic Camp list, first among them being a determination that the agreement between the factions is illegal. The list will pay NIS 15,000 for negligence in presenting the petition.

Central Election Commission Chairman Justice Hanan Meltzer rejected the Democratic Camp petition against the agreement between the Likud and Moshe Feiglin’s Zehut Movement (Sunday, September 15, 2019). In the agreement, Feiglin was promised a ministerial position if the Likud makes the upcoming government, and legalization of the use of cannabis for medical purposes, and in return Zehut withdrew its candidacy for election to the 22nd Knesset.