Israeli Election Results

“A wise man’s mind tends toward the right hand, a fool’s toward the left.” Ecclesiastes 10:2 (The Israel Bible™)

The official Israeli government election site posted the following data:

Israelis with the right to vote: 6,394,030

Israelis who voted: 2,237,073 (34.99%)

Valid ballots cast: 2,224,667

Invalid ballots: 12,406

Editor’s Note: The number of votes and the percentages are from the official government site but the number of seats is an estimate based on these figures.

Likud (headed by Benjamin Netanyahu): 624,948 (28.09%)……………………………. 32 seats

Blue and White (headed by Benny Gantz): 592,445 (26.63%)…………………………… 32 seats

Shas (Religious Sephardi): 192,868 (8.67%)…………………………………………………… 9 seats

United Torah Judaism (Religious): 180,633 (8.12%)……………………………………….. 8 seats

Yisraeli Beiteinu (Jewish Home headed by Avigdor Liberman): 176,591 (7.94%)… 9 seats

Yamina (headed by Ayelet Shaked): 144,418 (6.49%)……………………………………….. 7 seats

Labor and Gesher: (111,837) 5.03%…………………………………………………………………. 6 seats

Democratic Union (Meretz): 97,375 (4.38%)……………………………………………………. 5 seats

The Joint Arab List: 36,795 (1.65%)

Otzma Yehudit: 48,492 (2.18%)

Tzomet: 6,929 (.31%)

Red and White (legalization of cannabis): 1,862 (.08%)

The Israeli Knesset is composed of 120 seats which are allotted based on the percentage of votes received in the general election. Within the next few days, the president of Israel, Reuven Rivlin, will task one of the heads of the parties with forming a coalition. Usually (though not always) this is assigned to the head of the party that received the most votes. The decision is based on the president’s assessment of which party has the best possibility of forming a majority coalition representing 61 seats. The leader of the party then has 28 days to negotiate a coalition and present it to the president. If he/she is unable to do so, it is possible to ask for a two-week extension. The head of the party that succeeds in forming a coalition is appointed prime minister.