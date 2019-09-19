“Thus he will not act haughtily toward his fellows or deviate from the Instruction to the right or to the left, to the end that he and his descendants may reign long in the midst of Yisrael” DEUTERONOMY 17:20 (The Israel Bible™)

Verses 14-20 discuss the command for the People of Israel to appoint a king, and the subsequent restrictions the Torah places on the kings of Israel. Appointing a king is one of the three commandments that the Jews were instructed to perform after settling the land. Without leadership, chaos ensues, as the verse implies “In those days there was no king in Yisrael; everyone did as he pleased” (Judges 21:25). However, there is a risk that the king will forget the source of his strength and attribute his successes to his own wisdom and power. Therefore, the Bible places three special restrictions upon the kings, and also requires that they carry a copy of the Torah with them at all times. The laws of the kings remind us that we all must recognize the true source of blessing and success in our lives.