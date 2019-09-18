Portraits of Grief 5779: Moshe Agadi z”l

But man sets out for his eternal abode, With mourners all around in the street Ecclesiastes 12:5 (The Israel Bible™)

Every day, Breaking Israel News will be featuring one of the seventeen victims of Arab terror in the current Jewish year of 5779.

Today, we will profile Moshe Agadi z”l.

Moshe Agadi’s name literally translates into ‘Moses the legend’. This might be because he was killed by a missile in his living room as he was in the middle of praying for the safe return of Israel’s soldiers.

Who knows how many IDF troops just a few miles away from his Ashkelon home in Gaza were saved thanks to those final words uttered from Moshe’s mouth. But that was just a small fraction of who Moshe Agadi was. Always smiling, his neice described him as “a righteous man who observed God’s commandments”.

An immigrant from Iran, Agadi left behind his wife who he would call his ‘angel’, four children and two grandchildren.

Below is a video of Moshe’s funeral:

But now that he’s gone, families like these need your help.

That’s because it is the family that has to find the inner strength to move on. Most people don’t realize that losing a loved one to terror can be emotionally crippling. It can even prevent those affected by the loss from performing regular everyday tasks like going to work or even leaving the house to buy groceries.

And although the family’s pain isn’t physical, it might as well be. That’s because the depression that resulted in the loss can make them bed-bound. Everything can suddenly become overwhelming.

This is where you can step in and help.

Israel365 is currently running a campaign to raise funds for the families of terror victims. Their goal is to help these families before the Jewish New Year on Rosh Hashanah.

Together with your support, we can help rehabilitate those who can’t find the means to cope with such a sudden loss. The funds that you donate today will go to much-needed therapy, food, clothing and experiences that provide a glimmer of happiness during these dark times.

We can’t prevent the next terror attack, but victims can at the very least find peace of mind in knowing that the nations of the world have their back when the unthinkable happens.

That’s why we’re asking you to give whatever you can. Remember, the commandment of tithes isn’t a demand for you to break the bank. It’s a commandment to set aside a small percentage of your earnings that are left over at the end of the month (if any).

And blessed be Hashem Most High, Who has delivered your foes into your hand.” And [Avram] gave him a tenth of everything (Genesis 14:20)

Donate to this crucial cause today and do what you can do to help Israel win the war on terror. God’s enemies are in the field. This war isn’t just about killing the Jewish people – it’s about breaking their spirit. Don’t let that happen. Keep Israel strong. Help Israel win.

