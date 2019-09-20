Prophetic Sources: Arabs in Knesset Will Lead End-of-Days Ishmael War Against Jews That will be “Worse Than Nazis”

“When the righteous become great the people rejoice, But when the wicked dominate the people groan.” Proverbs 29:2 (The Israel Bible™)

As the dust settles from the Israeli elections and it becomes clear that it will be exceedingly difficult for either of the dominant parties to form a coalition government, Benny Gantz, a former IDF general and Chief of Staff who heads the Blue and White Party, has already been adopted by the Arab parties as their leader-of-choice.

Rabbi Yosef Berger is the rabbi of King David’s Tomb on Mount Zion but as the son of Rabbi Shalom Berger, the spiritual leader of thousands of members of the Mishkoltz sect of Hasidic Jewry, Rabbi Berger is privy to an inner circle of holy mystic rabbis. One such rabbi, Rabbi Asher Frank who passed away approximately 16 years ago, gave over a warning that is unfolding today.

“Rabbi Frank was known among the Haredim of Jerusalem as a particularly righteous Jew but a few knew that his spirituality went even deeper,” Rabbi Berger said. “The rabbis learned to trust his intuition and predictions as guideposts but were careful to keep his identity hidden. My father and others believed he had ruach hakodesh (holy spirit, the power of prophecy). Forty years ago he predicted that the Arabs would take on a greater influence in the Knesset far exceding what was reasonable and the outcome will be horrific.”

“The Zohar describes the final confrontation between the Bnei Yishmael (the sons of Ishmael) and the Jews as being in Jerusalem,” Rabbi Berger said. “The Arabs outside of Israel, even in Judea and Samaria, are open about their desire to destroy Israel. They are willing to use any tool as a weapon. One of those tools can be the Knesset in Jerusalem, the site of the final battle between Ishmael and Isaac.”

Jewish sources describe that in the end-of-days the descendants of Ishmael will have a place and a purpose in Jerusalem and, more specifically, on the Temple Mount. A surprisingly detailed description of the Messianic process is given in the Zohar Hadash, a collection of previously unpublished manuscripts pertaining to the Zohar printed in the late 16th century. In one section (Balak 68b), the Zohar Hadash describes a process that will begin in the 274th year of the sixth millennium. This works out to be the year 5774 in the Hebrew calendar which began in September 2013.

“Rabbi Frank instructed us to pray that the Ishmaelites did not succeed in their plan to take control of the Knesset because if they did, it would be much worse than anything the Nazis were able to do during the Holocaust,” Rabbi Berger said.

In fact, with Likud receiving 31 seats in the election and the Blue and White receiving 32, Netanyahu will be hard-pressed to cobble together the bevy of right-wing parties into a coalition. He is challenged by right-wing Avigdor Liberman’s refusal to sit in a government with Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) parties. Gantz does not have enough left-wing parties to form a coalition so he may consider a unity government with Netanyahu. It is unclear whether Netanyahu is willing to risk the ire of his right-wing voter base to do so and in any case the terms of such a union will be difficult on either side. A much more simple solution for Gantz will be to simply join forces with the Joint Arab List, the third-largest party.

Rabbi Nisim Makor, head of Machon Kibutz Galuyot, noted that the Arab parties in Knesset have a connection, albeit indirect, to open enemies of Israel. In an interview in 2017 with Israel’s Kan News Network, head of the Joint Arab List, Ayman Odeh refused to condemn the actions of Samir Kuntar, an Arab terrorist who crushed the skull of a 4-year old girl or the terrorists who killed Dvir Sorek.

“This is the man who will pave the way for Benny Gantz to be the next prime minister,” Rabbi Makor told Breaking Israel News. The rabbi emphasized that Odeh’s refusal to condemn these particular attacks was not random. Samir Kuntar, the rabbi noted, was from Hezbollah and one of Dvir Sorek’s killers was affiliated with Hamas. Though Hezbollah is in Lebanon and Hamas is based in Gaza, both organizations are funded by Iran.

“This struggle to form a coalition in the Knesset is part of the end-of-days war with Persia,” Rabbi Makor said. Persia appears very frequently in Jewish eschatology in a manner that includes the U.S. which is representative of Edom, the nation of “red men”, allying with Arabia. The Yalkut Shimoni, a compilation of rabbinic commentary on the Bible believed to have been composed in the 13th century, describes Persia’s role in the end-of-days in detail.

“Rabbi Yitzchok said: The year in which Melech Hamashiach (Messiah king) will be revealed, all the nations of the world will be provoking each other…The king of Persia will provoke the King of Arabia. The King of Arabia, will go to Edom to take counsel and the King of Persia will threaten to destroy the entire world. The nations of the world will be outraged and panic. They will fall on their faces and will experience pains like birth pangs. Israel too, will be outraged and in a state of panic ask, “Where do we go?” (Yalkut Shimoni, Isaiah, 60:499)

It is likely that any deal between Odeh and Gantz would require Palestinian politicians being granted minister positions and quite possibly a position on the cabinet. If so, they will be part of Israel’ highest level of security. There have also been reports that for the Joint Arab List to support Gantz’s bid, he must commit to the “Two-State” which would see a Palestinian state created in Israel’s Biblical heartland, in effect granting the Palestinians a military victory.

In the most intriguing part of the prophecy described in the Zohar, it is predicted that the sons of Ishmael will “make war against the Messiah, and will come and bow down before God at the holy mountain in Jerusalem”. The Zohar specifically uses the name of the God of the Jews, and not a generic term or the expression used for non-Jewish worship. This prediction of the Zohar predicts that the Arabs will worship the Jewish God on the Temple Mount.

“The Palestinians declared they wanted their own government,” Rabbi Makor said. “Despite the Oslo Accords and the existence of the Palestinian Authority (which hasn’t held elections in more than a decade), the Palestinians eagerly voted in the Israeli election and seem to be putting all of their efforts into playing a key role in the Israeli government. They left their ‘temple of politics’ behind and are set on destroying ours from within.”