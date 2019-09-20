Replay of 9-11 Averted: Hezbollah Member Arrested for Scouting Possible Terror Sites in New York, Boston

“They prepared a net for my feet to ensnare me; they dug a pit for me, but they fell into it. Selah.” Psalms 57:7 (The Israel Bible™)

A man suspected of being an operative in New York for the U.S.-designated terrorist group Hezbollah was recently arrested.

Alexei Saab, 42, of Morristown, N.J., has been in federal custody since July, facing charges for scouting dozens of targets for the terrorist entity, including the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty and the George Washington Bridge.

He is also accused of scouting and taking pictures of possible targets for the Islamic Jihad Organization and the Hezbollah external terrorism arm IJO.

In addition to New York, Saab scouted places in Boston and Washington, D.C.

Saab was a naturalized citizen who came to the U.S. from Lebanon, acquiring citizenship via fraudulent marriages which were included in the indictments. The indictment alleges that he married a French citizen who entered the U.S. under the visa waiver program by obtaining an F1 student visa to attend college in Manhattan. An IT professional and college lecturer, Saab’s curriculum vitae included working for Microsoft, New York Police Department’s Domain Awareness System (DAS), New York City’s Department of Buildings, States of Massachusetts and Michigan.