Newly Appointed Women’s March Board Member Dropped After Charges of Anti-Semitism

Amid an outcry over anti-Semitic and anti-Israel tweets made by Zahra Billoo, the Women’s March reportedly voted to drop her from the board of the women’s rights group just days after her appointment.

Billoo, a leader in Council on American–Islamic Relations CAIR), was among 17 new board members appointed to the Women’s March after three of its founding and most controversial board members—Linda Sarsour, Tamika Mallory and Bob Bland—resigned in July after accusations of anti-Semitism.

“While Ms. Billoo should never have been appointed, we applaud the Women’s March, Inc. leadership for voting to remove her. After years of waffling and empty statements in response to the Jewish community’s attempts to communicate our pain and alienation, this swift, decisive action is welcomed,” the Zioness Movement said in a statement.

While the Women’s March has not yet released a statement on the decision to drop Billoo, she took the Twitter on Thursday morning in more than two-dozen tweets claiming to be the subject of an “an Islamophobic smear campaign led by the usual antagonists, who have long targeted me, my colleagues, and anyone else who dares speak out in support of Palestinian human rights and the right to self-determination.”

Zahra Billoo repeatedly made posts on social media comparing Americans who move to Israel and join the IDF to ISIS terrorists. Billoo acknowledged in November that she is “not going to legitimize a country [Israel] that I don’t believe has a right to exist.” She also has denounced Muslim leaders who oppose the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Critics of CAIR have accused it of pursuing an Islamist agenda and have claimed that the group is connected to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood, claims which CAIR has rejected and described as an Islamophobic smear campaign. The government of the United Arab Emirates has designated CAIR as a terrorist organization.