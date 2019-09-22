IDF Officer Loses Eye in Rock Attack

Hagar bore a son to Avram, and Avram gave the son that Hagar bore him the name Ishmael Genesis 16:15 (The Israel Bible™)

Terrorists threw a barrage of boulders in the Shomron region damaging at least five vehicles on Friday.

One of those massive rocks penetrated the windshield of one of the vehicles. Inside that vehicle was an IDF officer who caught a boulder to the face. and apparently lost an eye from it.

As an eyewitness who saw the terrorist attack in Samaria puts it: “On Friday, I was driving in the Maale Shomron area. Suddenly, it started raining boulders (not rocks, boulders) which hit vehicles on the road. My car wasn’t hit but five others were. Inside one of the vehicles was an IDF officer who suffered a direct shot to his face through his front windshield.”

“The officer lost consciousness and was badly hurt. His head was opened in a gruesome manner and his eye came completely out of his skull. Although I didn’t manage to take a picture of the vehicle, it was awash in blood – a horrible sight. The terrorists fled” he added.

The witness then went on to say that this incident should have been the first item on the news but instead it was buried dues to elections. He also shared the images on Facebook and asked if anyone knew how the officer was doing.

Rock attacks are unfortunately a common occurrence on roads in Judea and Samaria and have even claimed the lives of people like Asher Palmer and Adelle Biton h”yd. The account was reported on the Shadow’s Facebook page on Friday. We at Breaking Israel News are praying for the IDF officer’s full recovery.