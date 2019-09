At the 4:45 mark, New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez (D) asked UN Ambassador Nominee Kelly Craft which UN functions would be of the greatest value to United States.

Craft responded: “calling out bad actors and in highlighting anyone who demonstrates anti-Israel bias or antisemitism.”