Jewish Medic Resuscitates Arab Woman After Collapsing at Airport

Hashem formed man from the dust of the earth. He blew into his nostrils the breath of life, and man became a living being. Genesis 2:7 (The Israel Bible™)

Eli Beer, the President and Founder of United Hatzalah began CPR on a woman who collapsed at the airport on Monday morning.

Beer was on his way from Israel to London to attend a fundraising dinner to support the work of the thousands of volunteers who make up his organization when a woman collapsed right in front of him.

Beer described the scene at the airport this morning and said:

“Just after I passed through the security checkpoint at Ben Gurion I heard screaming People were calling for help. I rushed over to the crowd which was just in front of me and found an 80-year-old Arab woman who was surrounded by her children had collapsed and was unconscious. She had no pulse and was not breathing. I immediately began CPR and called our dispatch center and asked them to send an intensive care ambulance and other first respondents to my location. A volunteer paramedic from United Hatzalah who works as part of the medical team in Ben Gurion also joined and together we continued the resuscitation. The woman was taken by ambulance to the hospital and as they were the loading the woman onto the stretcher I gave her children each a hug and tried to comfort them.”