Portraits of Grief 5779: Pinchas Menachem Prezuazman z”l

But man sets out for his eternal abode, With mourners all around in the street Ecclesiastes 12:5 (The Israel Bible™)

Every day, Breaking Israel News will be featuring one of the seventeen victims of Arab terror in the current Jewish year of 5779.

Today, we will profile Pinchas Menachem Prezuazman z”l.

On September 3, a healthy Jewish baby boy was born in Ashdod, Israel. Eight days later, during his Brit Milah (circumcision), he was named. His name – Pinchas Menachem.

The lad was named after his father – 22-year old Rabbi Pinchas Menachem Prezuazman h”yd. Rabbi Prezuazman was walking in Ashdod back in May when he heard a red alert alarm go off. Realizing that he had less than a minute to run for cover, Prezuazman ran inside a building where he thought he was safe. Unfortunately, as soon as the rocket exploded on impact, the rabbi caught shrapnel to his upper body.

And although he was evacuated to a local hospital where he was treated, he eventually succumbed to his wounds shortly thereafter. He is survived by his wife and three children (including the newborn).

Sadly, the Prezuazman family is no stranger to terrorist attacks. His 22-year old uncle Mordechai died in a terrorist attack on Mount Meron in northern Israel back in 2002.

These families are hurting. That’s because although their loved ones are gone, the pain still remains,

