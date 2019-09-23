Iran Threatens to Turn Israel into ‘dust in half a day’

and Hashem your God delivers them to you and you defeat them, you must doom them to destruction: grant them no terms and give them no quarter.Deuteronomy 7:2 (The Israel Bible™)

Iran is no longer limited by its geographic borders, and has the ability to destroy Israel in “half a day,” said Iranian Ayatollah Ahmad Alamolhoda on Friday.

Alamolhoda, the representative of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Khorasan Razavi province, said during a televised sermon on Friday that the Islamic Republic was no longer defined by its borders, as the Popular Mobilization Units in Iraq, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, the national front in Syria and Islamic Jihad and Hamas in Gaza “are Iran.”

He went on to state that if Iran’s borders were trespassed, Israel would be “turned to dust in half a day,” and confirmed that Iran played a role in the Sept. 14 drone and missile attack on the Abqaiq and Khurais oil fields in Saudi Arabia.

Alamolhoda: Today’s Iran is not just Iran. It is not limited by geographical borders. Today, the PMU in Iraq is Iran. Hezbollah in Lebanon is Iran. Ansar Allah [the Houthis] in Yemen is Iran. The national front in Syria is Iran. The Islamic Jihad and Hamas in Palestine are Iran. They have all become Iran. Iran is no longer just us. The sayyed of the Resistance [Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah] has announced that the resistance in the region has one imam and that this imam is the honorable leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution.

Today, Iran is the resistance in the region. This means that if you trespass our border, Israel will turn into dust in half a day.

Audience: Allah Akbar! Allah Akbar! Allah Akbar! Khamenei is the leader! Death to those who oppose the rule of the jurisprudent! Salutations upon the warriors of Islam! Peace be upon the martyrs! Death to America! Death to England! Death to the hypocrites and the infidels! Death to Israel!

Ayatollah Ahmad Alamolhoda: Do you even understand where Iran is? Do you look to see where it is? Isn’t south Lebanon Iran? Isn’t Hezbollah Iran? The Yemeni-sent drones that caused such damage to Saudi Arabia—wasn’t Iran there? You say that [the drones] came from the north and not from the south. South or north—what difference does it make? Iran is both to your south and to your north.