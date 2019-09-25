After Stripping them of Citizenship, King Abdullah said: “Nothing can take Away International Rights of Palestinian People”

During his speech to the general debate of the 74th Session of the General Assembly of the UN on Tuesday, King Abdullah 2 said: “nothing can take away the international rights of the Palestinian people to equality, justice and self-determination.” This statement might strike many ‘Palestinians’ in Judea and Samaria as odd. That’s because back in 2011, Jordanian authorities in Amman revoked the Jordanian citizenship of thousands of other Palestinians in order to “consolidate their Palestinian identity,” as the Jordanian government justified the process then.

Expanding on the topic, the leader of the Hashemite Kingdom said: “young people ask me why does not the world stand up for Palestinian rights isn’t it time to answer them by showing that global justice and human rights belong to them too?” Then Abdullah alluded to the Temple Mount saying “and it begins with respect for the holy sites.” Again, a rather odd statement coming from a country like Jordan who forbids Jewish worship at Jewish holy sites like Aaron’s Tomb

Regarding the Israeli police who are sent in to quell violent Arab riots on the Temple Mount the king lamented: “What lessons do we teach young people when armed personnel into a mosque al Haram al-sharif even as Muslim worshippers gather to pray? As a Hashemite custodian I am bound by a special duty to protect Jerusalem’s Islamic and Christian holy sites but all of us have a stake and a moral obligation to uphold religious freedom and human rights.”

And although Jordan, unlike Israel, is majority Palestinian, King Abdullah insists that Israel should be the place to establish a Palestinian state calling for: “A viable independent sovereign Palestinian state on the June 4th 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital living side-by-side with Israel in mutual peace and security.

Blasting the borders of Biblical Israel, Abdullah added that: “One state segregated with unequal laws dependent on force betraying the deepest values of the good people on both sides that is a formula for enduring conflict not a path to stability security.”