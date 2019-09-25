Israel to Destroy Home of Terrorist who Killed Dvir Sorek H”yd

O lord of Hosts, O just Judge, Who test the thoughts and the mind, Let me see Your retribution upon them, For I lay my case before You Jeremiah 11:20 (The Israel Bible™)

The dwellings of two Palestinians accused of murdering yeshiva student and Israeli army recruit Dvir Sorek will be destroyed by the Israel Defense Forces, after an appeal by the suspects’ families was denied on Tuesday.

Nasir and Qassem Asafra are accused of ambushing and stabbing to death 18-year-old Sorek, who disembarked a bus outside Kibbutz Migdal Oz in Judea and Samaria to return to his religious seminary and whose body was found in the early hours of Aug. 8.

The accused terrorists’ families were notified of demolition plans by the IDF earlier this month and given the chance to appeal the decision. On Tuesday their appeals were rejected and the demolition orders signed.

Sorek was reported missing on Aug. 7 after he failed to arrive from Jerusalem to a Torah study session with his study partner in his Migdal Oz joint Torah study and army service “hesder” program.

After Sorek’s body was found, security forces conducted a two-day manhunt, arresting the Asafras in Beit Khalil near Hebron.

Nazir’s brother Akrama and Qassem’s wife, Ines, were also arrested in the raid.

Home demolition has been approved as a punishment and deterrent for terrorists in Israel, with proponents arguing that it prevents terrorist attacks and opponents claiming it does not, and is an infringement on the rights of the terrorists’ families.

It is not yet clear when the demolition orders will be carried out.