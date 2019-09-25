Trump Driving Out Inhabitants of Ancient Israel as Commanded in Numbers 33

Speak to B’nei Yisrael and say to them: When you cross the Yarden into the land of Canaan you shall dispossess all the inhabitants of the land Numbers 33:51

The chief of Hamas’ international relations bureau, Mousa Abu Marzouq, said on Tuesday that the “Palestinian refugees” in Lebanon are under pressure from the authorities to leave the country. Additionally, the terrorist organization’s official stated that local immigration offices are encouraging them to emigrate reports Arutz 7.

The current situation, Abu Marzouq explained, has led to a drop in the number of “Palestinian refugees” in Lebanon. He went on to say that it was one of the goals of the heavily anticipated “Deal of the Century” – Trump’s peace initiative that seeks to remove the refugee problem from the negotiating table.

This means that according to Hamas, Trump is exerting pressure on Lebanon to force its inhabitants to leave the southern part of the country. And since southern Lebanon is part of Biblical Israel, it is safe to say that Trump is helping to fulfill a largely overlooked commandment in Numbers 33:

Speak to B’nei Yisrael and say to them: When you cross the Yarden into the land of Canaan you shall dispossess all the inhabitants of the land Numbers 33:51

This was a repeated mantra of the late Rabbi Meir Kahane Hy”d. In his writings and teachings, the former Knesset member understood that the removal of the land of Israel’s inhabitants is just as relevant today as it was 3,000 years ago.

Buttressing his claim, the punishment for not removing the land of its (non-Jewish) inhabitants is also clearly stated just four passages later:

But if you do not dispossess the inhabitants of the land, those whom you allow to remain shall be stings in your eyes and thorns in your sides, and they shall harass you in the land in which you live (Numbers 33:55)

Suicide bombings, rock throwings, stabbings, and car-ramming attacks that take place in Israel on a weekly basis are all modern-day examples of “thorns in Israel’s sides”.

On a more relevant note, Israel’s failure to eradicate the PLO and now Hezbollah from southern Lebanon has made the terrorist organization bolder and much more dangerous thorns in our side. Additionally, most of the terrorists in the Hezbollah organization call themselves ‘Palestinians’ – the very people Trump is allegedly trying to expel.

But if Trump is indeed working behind the scene to remove these “stings in our eyes”, it will hopefully pave the path for renewed Jewish liberation and settlement of a region of Israel that Israel’s current leaders have unfortunately forsaken – Southern Lebanon.