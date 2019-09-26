Gantz Told Odeh to Endorse only 10 of his 13 Seats ‘to set up Netanyahu for Failure’

She said to Avraham, “Cast out that slave-woman and her son, for the son of that slave shall not share in the inheritance with my son Yitzchak. Genesis 21:10 (The Israel Bible™)

The head of the Joint (arab) List MK Ayman Odeh publicized on his Facebook page that Gantz’s Blue and White party asked that only ten out of thirteen of his party’s Knesset members endorse the former general to form a coalition. According to Odeh, Blue and White MK Ofer Shelach approached the former and asked that the communist Balad party be excluded from those that are recommending that Gantz be the one to form a government.

Why would Gantz do that? According to one political analyst, “Gantz believes that neither he nor Netanyahu will be able to form a coalition. This means that if and when Netanyahu fails at making a coalition, and Israel heads to the third round of elections, Netanyahu will look like a failure going into a new election cycle which could boost Gantz’s odds in an additional election round.”

The video featuring the announcement in Arabic, was posted to his Facebook and was proceeded with the following intro: “I asked you for exceptional trust for a week on the last Saturday. There are so many details I will reveal clearly. I could have waited three more days, but the commissioning of Benjamin Netanyahu is an important and appropriate station to open all issues sincerely and transparent as we want to get back to the kind of disclosure, direct clarity and exchange of views. After I talk I will look at the comments and answer what is possible.”

A week following Israeli elections, negotiations with President Ruby Rivlin to form a unity government between Netanyahu and Gantz broke down. The failure compelled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a coalition on Wednesday.

Netanyahu, who heads the Likud Party, will have 28 days to form a coalition. Currently, he has 55 members of the Knesset endorsing him which is six short of the minimum threshold.