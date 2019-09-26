Portraits of Grief 5779: Dvir Sorek z”l

But man sets out for his eternal abode, With mourners all around in the street Ecclesiastes 12:5 (The Israel Bible™)

Every day, Breaking Israel News will be featuring one of the seventeen victims of Arab terror in the current Jewish year of 5779.

Today, we will profile Dvir Sorek​ z”l.

Dvir Sorek was murdered in a terror attack in August. The IDF and other security forces are still searching for the terrorist.

He was “the cornerstone” of the Machanaim Yeshiva where he studied and a much-loved member of the institution.

The dean of the yeshiva, Rabbi Shlomo Vilk, said that Sorek was “a kind and gentle person” who was concerned for the environment and was kind to “every living thing.”

“He looked on everyone very kindly. The difference between the way he lived and the way he died is too much for us,” Vilk told The Jerusalem Post.

Yoav Sorek, the father of the late 19-year-old Dvir Sorek, said that his son “had light in his eyes, and someone who had murderous eyes took him away” from us.

Sorek, who was speaking on Israel Radio hours after the body of his murdered son was discovered near Efrat in Gush Etzion, described the 19 years he had with the young man as a “gift,” but said that “the pain will stay with us.”

The pain that he is referring to isn’t necessarily emotional pain only. The pain can take many forms – including financial.

But this is where you can step in and help. That’s because Israel365 has launched a campaign to provide financial support for families who have lost their loved ones to terrorist attacks.

Together with your support, we can help rehabilitate those who can’t find the means to cope with such a sudden loss. The funds that you donate today will go to much-needed therapy, food, clothing and experiences that provide a glimmer of happiness during these dark times.

We can’t prevent the next terror attack, but victims can at the very least find peace of mind in knowing that the nations of the world have their back when the unthinkable happens.

That’s why we’re asking you to give whatever you can. Remember, the commandment of tithes isn’t a demand for you to break the bank. It’s a commandment to set aside a small percentage of your earnings that are left over at the end of the month (if any).

And blessed be Hashem Most High, Who has delivered your foes into your hand.” And [Avram] gave him a tenth of everything (Genesis 14:20)

Donate to this crucial cause today and do what you can do to help Israel win the war on terror. God’s enemies are in the field. This war isn’t just about killing the Jewish people – it’s about breaking their spirit. Don’t let that happen. Keep Israel strong. Help Israel win.

Donate today and earn spiritual points for the year 5780