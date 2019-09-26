A First Since Days of Noah: Animal Sacrifice to Restore God’s Covenant

Then Noach built an altar to Hashem and, taking of every clean animal and of every clean bird, he offered burnt offerings on the altar. Genesis 8:20

The Conference of the Organization of the 70 Nations hosted a ceremony on Thursday whereby an animal sacrifice was offered on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem. The objective – to renew the covenant made between God and all of mankind.

Breaking Israel News writer Eliyahu Berkowitz was at the scene throughout the entire event and even recorded it in a Facebook Live video below:

The original sacrifice, known as a a korban olah (burnt offering), was made by Noah when he exited the Ark following the flood:

Then Noach built an altar to Hashem and, taking of every clean animal and of every clean bird, he offered burnt offerings on the altar. Genesis 8:20

The event, however, was almost canceled. That’s because when the original butcher who was supposed to slaughter the lamb at the event canceled last minute, a righteous gentile named Malachi, who just happened to have four years experience slaughtering animals, was miraculously in attendance. After being called upon, Malachi broke down in tears saying that he’s “dreamed about this moment all week.” He stepped up and slaughtered the lamb and also helped burn it on the altar – an altar that Jews were forbidden from helping them erect. See the incredible story here:

After the ritual slaughter took place, the fire from the sacrifice burned smoke to the heavens as seen here:

“You can’t go through something like this and be apathetic. Everybody walked out of this ceremony totally transformed and totally intent on serving God to the best of their ability” said an emotional Berkowitz calling it an Abrahamic moment.

Malachi added: “I knew I was going to do this before I came to Israel. ‘He’ (God) gave me the strength to do this today.” Every one of these stones that fit together is unique. He’s bringing his stones now to build the Temple and it’s us. It’s us together. “

During a joint interview, both Malachi and Berkowitz recited the verse in Psalms saying: