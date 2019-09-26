Portraits of Grief 5779: Rina Shenrav​ z”l

But man sets out for his eternal abode, With mourners all around in the street Ecclesiastes 12:5 (The Israel Bible™)

Every day, Breaking Israel News will be featuring one of the seventeen victims of Arab terror in the current Jewish year of 5779.

Today, we will profile Rina Shenrav​​ z”l.

Rina Shenrav, saved the life of her father and brother from certain death when she was killed by an IED on her way to a water hole. As her father Rabbi Eitan Shenrav said: “Rina saved us, she absorbed it all,” he said.

She was a very happy and easy-going person explains her grandmother in the video below:

Rina’s brother, Dvir said to his father: We will be strong, we will protect the people of Israel and the Torah of Israel, and together we will move forward,” he said. “That’s what I also told Rina. At the same moment, her face was unmarked and serene, I gave her a kiss and I told her we will make sure to be strong” her father added.

But sometimes being strong requires a little more than just will power. It requires support – both emotionally and in many cases, financially as well.

