In Front of UN, Abbas Threatens Holy War Against Israel

After thanking UN bots for blindly siding with ‘Palestinians’, PA chairman Abu Mazen took to the podium and warned that Israel is: “denying worshipers access to the holy places” saying “I caution against these policies and reckless measures which will lead to dangerous consequences…the result will be a religious war.”

He then committed to paying terrorist salaries no matter how broke he becomes adding: “we salute our honorable martyrs courageous prisoners and wounded heroes we salute their resilient families. we will protect your rights regardless of the cost” adding “even if I only have one penny left I will give this penny to the families of the martyrs to our prisoners and heroes.”

Blasting Israel’s attempt to stop him from paying terrorist salaries, the PA chairman decried the act claiming that Israel is: “deepening the suffering of our people and preventing us from fulfilling our financial obligations towards them

Oddly, in the same speech, he facetiously challenged the United Nations for an explanation as to why ‘Palestine’ doesn’t enjoy full member status saying: “give me just one reason why we do not deserve to be a full member of the United Nations”. He continued saying that “the international law that we have accepted and held firm to and the peace that we strive for are now severely endangered.”