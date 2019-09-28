Terrorist who Murdered Rina Shenrav in Critical Condition Following Shabak ‘Interrogation’

But let justice well up like water, Righteousness like an unfailing stream Amos 5:24 (The Israel Bible™)

The mastermind of the terror squad that murdered Rina Shenrav H”yd was sent to the hospital and is in critical condition on Friday following questioning by Israel’s General Security Services (Shabak). He is currently in the Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital in Jerusalem reports Walla News.

Rina Shenrav, saved the life of her father and brother from certain death when she was killed by an IED on her way to a water hole in August.

The Shabak claims that the terrorist, Samar Mina Salim Arabid, “wasn’t feeling good during the interrogation. In accordance with the protocol, Arabid was transferred to the hospital for a medical examination and treatment. The investigation into the terrorist infrastructure is still ongoing and no further details can be provided, “the Shin Bet added.

Arabid, a 44-year old resident of Ramallah, is one among the senior members of the Hamas terrorist organization in the Binyamin region. He was arrested several times in the past for his involvement in militant terrorist activities. Arabid was an operative who served underneath the head of the Ramallah front during the second intifada. At that time, he would help with the preparation of bombs and detonations. He was also wanted for a span of several years. Arabid was in charge of the operations, preparation of the charge and even detonated the explosive the moment that he noticed the Shenrav family arriving at the water hole.

Last month, Breaking Israel News reported that two of the suspects were arrested during a raid on the village of Ein Arik near Ramallah, while the third suspect, who is reportedly a Hamas member who served time in Israeli jails, was arrested in the nearby village of Ein Qiniya.