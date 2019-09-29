UN: Israel’s Foreign Minister, a Kohen, Invited All Nations to Third Temple

I will bring them to My sacred mount And let them rejoice in My house of prayer. Their burnt offerings and sacrifices Shall be welcome on My mizbayach; For My House shall be called A house of prayer for all peoples.” Isaiah 56:7 (The Israel Bible™)

While covering his address to the 74th session of the UN General Assembly last Thursday, most of the media focused on the Israeli Minister of Foreign Affair’s harsh words concerning Iran and its renewed nuclear program. But the mainstream media missed a far more shocking aspect of his speech in which Yisrael Katz quoted the Prophet Isaiah in calling all of the gathered nations to come to the House of Prayer for All Nations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (a Levite), canceled his appearance in front of the UN General Assembly, ostensibly due to high-pressure coalition negotiations but it could be that he was deferring to his Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yisrael Katz, who is a Kohen (a descendant of Aaron the priest).

Katz presented himself to the UN by describing himself as the “son of Holocaust survivors Meir and Malka Katz, may they rest in peace.”

“I want to thank the President of the United States, Donald Trump, for his historic and brave decision to recognize Jerusalem, the eternal capital of the Jewish People for three thousand years, as the capital of Israel, and to relocate the American embassy to Jerusalem,” Katz said. “I call on all countries to follow the United States and to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. No-one can separate the Jewish People, from our historical homeland, and no-one can separate us from Jerusalem, our eternal capital.”

Katz’s speech contained Biblically mandated rebuke, calling on the Palestinian Authority to stop inciting violence and return to negotiations for peaceful coexistence with the Jews. He also rebuked Turkish President Erdogan for oppressing the Turkish people, slaughtering the Kurdish people, and supporting Hamas. The Israeli minister also sided with the U.S. in calling for Iran, which he referred to as “the biggest terror state,” to cease its support of the Yemenite Houthis’ attacks on Saudi Arabia.

His speech was short and to the point but concluded with an absolute bombshell. Katz cited the prophet in Hebrew and English.

וַהֲבִיאוֹתִים אֶל הַר קָדְשִׁי וְשִׂמַּחְתִּים בְּבֵית תְּפִלָּתִי עוֹלֹתֵיהֶם וְזִבְחֵיהֶם לְרָצוֹן עַל מִזְבְּחִי כִּי בֵיתִי בֵּית תְּפִלָּה יִקָּרֵא לְכָל הָעַמִּים “I will bring them to my holy mountain, and make them joyful in my house of prayer: their offerings and their sacrifices shall be accepted upon my altar; for my house shall be called, a house of prayer for all people” Isaiah 56:7

Katz then performed his Biblically mandated duty as one of the descendants of Aaron the priest by blessing the gathered people.

“As we are about to celebrate the Jewish New Year, I would like to close with the traditional Jewish blessing- for all of you, for the people of Israel, and the Jewish communities around the world: שנה טובה ומתוקה. A happy and sweet New Year.”

Katz is considered strong on security and supports annexing Judea and Samaria.