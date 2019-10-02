Top Iran Military Official: We Have Israel Surrounded

“They prepared a net for my feet to ensnare me; they dug a pit for me, but they fell into it. Selah.” Psalms 57:7

A top commander with the Iranian Revolutionary Guards threatened Jerusalem, cautioning against an Israeli attack on Iran the JPost reported.

“If Israel makes a strategic mistake, it has to collect bits and pieces of Tel Aviv from the lower depths of the Mediterranean Sea,” IRGC Deputy Commander for Operations Abbas Nilforoushan said in an interview with the IRGC’s Tasnim news agency, as reported by the US-funded Iranian branch of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Nilforoushan also said that “Israel is not in a position to threaten Iran” and that “Iran has encircled Israel from all four sides.”

“Nothing will be left of Israel” in the instance of a conflict between the two states, he affirmed.

Nilforoushan also elaborated on the confrontation between Israeli and Iranian forces and their proxies in both Lebanon and Syria.

“We will perceive any mistake in the region as involvement in a war in the whole region. Any action to start a war in the region will flare up a fire that will burn those who have started the war,” he noted.

The commander added that Hezbollah will “liberate northern Israel in case a war breaks out.”

“This will certainly happen, as Hezbollah has a good capability to do it,” he said.

Nilforoushan was born in 1966 in Isfahan and used to be a “military adviser” in states that belong to the “Resistance Front”.

“Israel lacks strategic depth,” Nilforoushan added, explaining that that’s the reason why, “if only one missile hits the occupied lands, Israeli airports will be filled with people trying to run away from the country.”

The commander also claims that the Islamic Republic developed a “deep and long-range assault capability.”

“We will not let the enemies face us at our borders. We will quickly drag the war to the bases and interests of the enemies anywhere they may happen to be,” he vowed.