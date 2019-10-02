Rabbis Predict: Catastrophic Era of Earthquakes in US Will Be Set Off by Atomic Bombs, Nibiru, and Pornography

“Mountains shall be overthrown, cliffs shall topple, and every wall shall crumble to the ground.” Ezekiel 38:20 (The Israel Bible™)

One of the most geologically stable regions in the world is experiencing daily earthquakes and while scientists point at man-made causes that can be mitigated, the more prophetically minded point to different scenarios that paint a very different picture. One rabbi even suggests that a seismic catastrophe in California could be generated by the state’s status as the pornography capital of the world.

The U.S. Midwest was considered seismically inactive experiencing about three earthquakes every year but about ten years ago, the entire region experienced a sharp increase in earthquakes. A recent government study revealed that Oklahoma is now being hit by more earthquakes on a regular basis than California. The numbers are truly astounding. There were 9 earthquakes in Oklahoma in the past 24 hours, 40 earthquakes in the past 7 days, 153 earthquakes in the past 30 days, and a total of 1,143 earthquakes in the past 365 days. Most of the quakes were minor but in 2018, Oklahoma recorded 196 quakes of magnitude 3.0. The biggest in recent history was a 5.8 magnitude near Pawnee on Sept. 3, 2016.

From 1975 to 2008, Oklahoma averaged one to three quakes of magnitude 3 or greater a year, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). Then the number began to rise. There were 20 such quakes in 2009. Then Oklahoma had a fivefold surge in earthquakes in 2014, making it by far the most seismically active state in the Lower 48 states and recorded three times as many quakes as California.

The majority of earthquakes in Oklahoma are caused by the industrial practice​ known as “wastewater disposal” in which fluid waste from oil and gas production is injected deep underground far below groundwater or drinking water aquifers.

But these industry-generated quakes can cause even greater damage. the Oklahoma Geological Survey and USGS released a statement in 2015 reporting that the spike in the number of earthquakes meant it was much more likely that the state could suffer a damaging earthquake of magnitude 5.5 or greater.

The phenomenon is spreading. On Tuesday, Texas woke up to three earthquakes including a 4.0 tremor that was the state’s strongest this year.

As a result, energy-producing states like Texas and Oklahoma experience more frequent earthquakes. Rabbi Yehuda Ovadia maintained that such earthquakes generated from above the ground will increase as the Messiah approaches. On his Hebrew website, HaShvil La’Or (the path to the light), the rabbi quoted Ezekiel concerning the War of Gog and Magog.

“What kind of war is it that can cause every wall and even mountains to fall?” Rabbi Ovadia asked rhetorically, giving the chilling answer. “Atomic explosion.”

The rabbi cited several sources in the prophets that describe the final pre-Messianic War of God and Magog in terms that conform to nuclear explosions.

The rabbi emphasized that all such prophecies of catastrophic end-of-days judgments could be repealed as a result of repentance.

“Even if the judgments are not repealed, it is important to remember that no one, not even the greatest among us, knows how they will appear when they finally do appear,” Rabbi Ovadia said, citing Maimonides as the source of this teaching.

Yuval Ovadia, whose videos on Nibiru have garnered hundreds of thousands of views, suggested a different external source for increased seismic activity as the end of days approaches.

“It could be that something is moving in the heavens that affects the earth,” Ovadia said. He described this effect as the wave created by water pushed ahead of the prow of a boat as it moves through the ocean. “As Nibiru approaches, we will see..in fact, are already seeing, asteroids, earthquakes, and storms. If the scientists would connect the dots, see the bigger picture including what is happening here on Earth, they might understand.”

Though less frequent, California’s tectonically generated earthquakes are more powerful the minor quakes in Oklahoman. In July, California was hit by a pair of powerful earthquakes in one weekend measuring 6.4 and 7.1 on the Richter Scale. These were the largest quakes the region had experienced in nearly two decades.

The US Geological Survey reported that the southern San Andreas Fault has typically seen large earthquakes every 150 years. The last large earthquake there occurred in 1857 so the southern segment of the fault “is considered a likely location for an earthquake” in the coming years. The same report noted that a major 7.9-magnitude quake hit San Francisco in 1906, meaning there’s a slightly lower chance of a major earthquake happening in the northern part of the state. The USGS predicted that there is 50 percent chance of an earthquake of 7+ magnitude occurring in the Los Angeles area in the next 30 years, and a 31% chance of one that’s 7.5+ in magnitude.

The Hebrew language Torah website Sod 1820 suggest that the source of the Calfornia earthquakes was the state’s connection with a very specific sin. The site noted that the word ‘California’ in Hebrew is קליפורניה which could be formed by a contraction of the words קליפה (‘klipah’ meaning husk or in kabbalistic terms, a sin), the word פורנו (porno), and יה (the letters yud and heh which are a contraction of the four-letter name of God). The site notes that California, more specifically Los Angeles, hosts the most thriving pornography industries in the world.

Rabbi Nir Ben Artzi, a mystic rabbi in Israel with a large following, predicted last week that the year 5780 which began on Monday will signal an increase in earthquakes and other natural disasters.

There will continue to be an increase in floods, fire, earthquakes, storms, volcanoes, many different and unusual calamities in the world,” Rabbi Ben Artzi said in his sermon. “We need to protect our children from drugs, secular influences, drinking, and gambling.”

The rabbi described the catastrophes as a necessary effort by God to wake men up from a state of numbness

“All of these outbreaks are horrible indeed,” Rabbi Ben Artzi said. “People are walking around in constant shock. This is truly the period of the Messiah. These are the pains of birth. The Messiah is at the opening and needs to come out into the world. So everything is so confused.”